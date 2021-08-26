Tennessee flood response aided by out-of-town cellphones

Then at some point, the center in Waverly lost all internet, 911 and phone services, and had only radio left, so calls automatically were forwarded to a neighboring county’s 911 center, adding to the influx dispatchers were already experiencing there, he said.

Brown was able to get six cellphones from McEwen police, and he recruited volunteers, including his wife and firefighters’ spouses, to help transfer 911 calls to them, he said.

The calls were flipped from the other county to the cellphones within 45 minutes, Brown said.

“We got lucky that they were there," he said.

For about six hours on Saturday, emergency officials in McEwen and Waverly used a combination of radios and phones to maintain 911 service, Brown said. Later that night, Verizon delivered a mobile pod to get cell coverage at the center in Waverly and AT&T set up a mobile unit, he said.

At noon Sunday, enough communication lines were back up to transfer 911 calls from the cellphones back to the administrative phones at the call center in Waverly. By early Monday morning, the center was fully functioning again, Brown said.

Brown estimated that 40 to 50 calls were coming into 911 at certain points. The center had two dispatchers working at the time of the floods, which is adequate staffing “every other day of the year,” he said.

