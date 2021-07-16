Tennessee death row inmate makes rare court appearance

Payne, who is Black, has always maintained his innocence. He told police he was at Christopher’s apartment building to meet his girlfriend when he heard the victims, who were white, and tried to help them. He said he panicked when he saw a white policeman and ran away.

Prosecutors argue the evidence is overwhelming against Payne, and they are fighting a May petition filed by Payne's lawyers asking a judge to declare that he cannot be executed because he is mentally disabled. The move came after Republican Gov. Bill Lee in May signed a bill making retroactive Tennessee’s law that prohibits the execution of the intellectually disabled.

Executions of the mentally disabled were ruled unconstitutional in 2002, when the U.S. Supreme Court found they violate the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment. But until the new state law was passed, Tennessee had no mechanism for an inmate to reopen his case in order to press a claim of intellectual disability.

Payne had been scheduled to die last December, but the execution was delayed after Lee granted him a rare, temporary reprieve because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reprieve expired in April, but the state Supreme Court has not set a new execution date yet.