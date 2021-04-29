Tennessee could mandate bathroom signs about transgender use

Lee has painted that bill in a positive light, claiming it provides “equality in bathrooms." Schools would have to make a single-person or employee bathroom available to students or employees who are not comfortable using a restroom associated with the gender on their birth certificate. But they could not allow them to use the facilities of their gender identity.

Lee said last week that he hadn't read the bill yet, but said that "any bill that provides equal access for all kids, I’ll sign."

Lee's office has said he will sign another bill on his desk to require school districts to alert parents 30 days in advance before students are taught about sexual orientation or gender identity. Parents could also opt their student out of the lesson. The requirement would not apply when a teacher is responding to a student’s question or referring to a historic figure or group.

Adrian Sainz in Memphis, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

