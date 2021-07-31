Tenants prepare for unknown as eviction moratorium ends

Parts of the South and other regions with weaker tenant protections will likely see the largest spikes, and communities of color, where vaccination rates are sometimes lower, will be hit hardest. But advocates say this crisis is likely to have a wider impact than pre-pandemic evictions, reaching suburban and rural areas and working families who lost their jobs and never before experienced an eviction.

“I know personally many of the people evicted are people who worked before, who never had issues,” said Kristen Randall, a constable in Pima County, Arizona, who will be responsible for carrying out evictions starting Monday.

“These are people who already tried to find new housing, a new apartment or move in with families,” she said. “I know quite a few of them plan on staying in their cars or are looking at trying to make reservations at local shelters. But because of the pandemic, our shelter space has been more limited."

“We are going to see a higher proportion of people go to the streets than we normally see. That is unfortunate.”