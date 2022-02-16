TelevisaUnivision unveils Spanish streaming service ViX

MIAMI (AP) — Recently consolidated TelevisaUnivision Inc. will launch a ViX streaming service that will offer more than 50,000 hours of Spanish-language entertainment, sports and news content in its first year, company officials said Wednesday

ViX will include current programs from Mexican broadcaster Televisa and U.S. broadcaster Univision, plus access to an extensive library. The service includes ViX, an ad-based product that will launch on March 31 with 100 channels and on-demand content as well as a subscription-based platform ViX+, with premium content that will include original productions. It is scheduled to launch in the second half of the year.

“With the content and capabilities of the combined TelevisaUnivision, we are uniquely capable of delivering a groundbreaking streaming service to the nearly 600 million Spanish speakers around the world,” said Wade Davis, CEO of TelevisaUnivision, in a statement.

ViX will be launched in the United States, Mexico and other Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America. It takes its name from the VIX streaming service, acquired by TelevisaUnivision in 2021.

It will be joined by PrendeTV and Blim TV, which will be incorporated into the new ViX platform in the coming months.

The streaming services were unveiled just weeks after the two broadcasters closed a deal to merge content and create TelevisaUnivision.

"Our combined history gives us an incredible experience in reaching Spanish speaking audiences, and we will use these learnings to deliver a top-quality streaming service to hundreds of millions of Spanish-speakers around the world who want to see their diverse culture, language, interests and experiences represented and reflected onscreen authentically,” says Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer of TelevisaUnivision.

As part of the ViX presentation, TelevisaUnivision announced an alliance with Salma Hayek Pinault’s Ventanarosa Productions for a two-year preferential access agreement to produce films in Spanish. TelevisaUnivision previously announced its preferential access agreement with Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios, as well as a new original documentary series produced by Selena Gómez.

ViX+ will also bet heavily on soccer in Spanish, with more than 3,000 live matches per year, including world championships and leagues.

