Teen wounded in shootout with Florida deputies ordered held

Records released by the sheriff's office show the girl was forcibly made to get a mental health evaluation several times in 2018 for kicking and biting her mother, throwing rocks at a supervisor at a shelter for youths in crisis, grabbing a knife during an argument with her brothers at the family's home and smashing a living room mirror with a bat.

Also in 2018, she was charged with grand theft after stealing a dog worth $1,500, the records show. She was sent to teen court but failed to comply with the requirements.

In 2019, she again was forcibly made to get a mental health evaluation after she threatened to kill herself and another time when she said she had tried to overdose on prescription drugs because she wanted to die, according to the records.

In April, the teen set five fires in a wooded lot, the records show. She was sent to live with her mother, then placed in foster care, but she kept running away so she was sent to the juvenile home.

The 12-year-old boy previously had made threats to kill another student and throw a brick at a school administrator, according to the sheriff's records.

