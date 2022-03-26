Teen who fell to his death at Florida amusement ride dreamed of football career

ST. LOUIS — The father and stepmother of a St. Louis County teen who fell to his death Thursday night from a Florida amusement park ride said the eighth grader dreamed of a professional football career so that he could someday buy his mother a house.
“That was his dream, and he was on his way,” said his stepmother, Wendy Wooten, 59, of Venice. “He had so many scouts looking at him. He was going to be a great football player.”
Authorities said 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride that opened last year at ICON Park in the city’s tourist district. The free-fall ride stands 430 feet tall and is billed as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the park’s website.
It holds 30 passengers as it rises in the air, rotates around the tower and then tilts to face the ground before free falling at more than 75 mph.
Tyre was taken to a hospital, where he died, authorities said. The Free Fall ride and an adjacent ride, the Sling Shot, have been closed indefinitely.
Orange County Sheriff John Mina told reporters Friday that Tyre’s death “appears to be just a terrible tragedy.”
A video aired Friday by NBC’s “Today” show appeared to show passengers on the ride discussing issues with an over-the-shoulder restraint harness Thursday night. The ride then began its trek up the tower around 11 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday before someone is later seen falling from the ride.
“We are absolutely saddened and devastated by what happened, and our hearts go out to this young man’s family,” John Stine, sales director with the Slingshot Group, which owns the ride, told The Associated Press.
Wooten and Tyre’s father, Yarnell Sampson, said Tyre had gone to the amusement park Thursday with teammates and chaperones from the St. Louis Bad Boyz football club, who were in Orlando for a weeklong training camp.
Tyre lived in Berkeley with his mother , his father said.
Tyre stood 6 feet, 5 inches tall, weighed 330 pounds and was training to play high school football but hadn’t yet decided whether to play at Cardinal Ritter College Prep or East St. Louis High School.
City Garden Montessori School, which Tyre attended, sent a letter to parents on Friday saying counseling for students would be available Monday when students return from spring break.
The school also plans to memorialize Tyre, school officials said in the letter.
“Tyre has been a City Garden student for many years, and was a beloved, and treasured member of our City Garden family. We will miss him tremendously and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this extremely difficult time,” Christie Huck, the school’s CEO and executive director, and principal Crystal Isom said in the letter.
Wooten and Sampson said they’ve seen videos that have gone viral online of Tyre and friends beginning their ascent and someone remarking that he wasn’t restrained in the seat.
They said they are still gathering details about what led to the incident but have learned Tyre may have been turned away from other rides at ICON because he exceeded size and weight limits.
They also said they’re learning disturbing details about Tyre’s final moments and were juggling calls from lawyers during a Post-Dispatch reporter’s telephone interview with the couple.
“What I’m hearing is his friend was talking to him before the situation happened,” Sampson said. “He was like, he don’t feel comfortable with the situation, ‘The thing’s not pushing down, you know what I’m saying? And if I don’t make it through then tell my mom and dad I love ’em.’”
Sampson said Tyre was his only child and that authorities were making arrangements to fly his body back to St. Louis. He and Wooten called Tyre a “gentle giant” who’d make sure to say “sir” and “ma’am” in conversations, shake hands and make eye contact.
“He had all the best qualities I never had,” Sampson said. “He was intelligent. He was a good kid. He was a square. When he got focused on this football thing, his grades had to be up to play football, and that’s all he cared about. People was telling him, ‘You got a chance to make it, man,’ and he started to believe it.”
The Associated Press contributed information to this report.
Spring concerts: H.E.R., Olivia Rodrigo, Elton John, Lil Durk, Bon Jovi coming to St. Louis
Introduction
Just as the 2020 spring concert season was getting underway, COVID-19 arrived, and the world shut down.
Two years later, COVID hasn't disappeared, but venues are fully open. For the first time since 2019, concertgoers appear to be in for a full season of live shows.
Some concerts and venues may require proof of vaccination or a negative test, so double-check before attending.
Among the highlights: H.E.R., Olivia Rodrigo, Kenny Chesney, New Kids on the Block, Lil Durk, Billy Strings, Kraftwerk, the Chicks, Chris Rock, Bon Jovi, Snoop Dogg, Kem and Babyface, Moonchild, Brad Paisley, George Benson, Bob Iver, Manhattan Transfer, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town, Chelsea Handler, Alabama, the Lumineers, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight.
Chrstone "Kingfish" Ingram
• David Sanborn, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. March 24-26, Ferring Jazz Bistro (3536 Washington Boulevard), $10-$61, jazzstl.org
• Galactic, LowDown Brass Band, 8 p.m. March 24, Delmar Hall (6133 Delmar Boulevard), $25-$30, ticketmaster.com
• Arnez J, 8 p.m. March 24, 7:30 and 10 p.m. March 25-26, 7 p.m. March 27, Helium Comedy Club (St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights), $28-$40, heliumcomedy.com
• All That Remains, Miss May I, Varials, Tallah, 6:30 p.m. March 25, Pop’s (1403 Mississippi Avenue, Sauget), $25-$50, ticketweb.com
• Parmalee, 8 p.m. March 25, the Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard), $30-$35, ticketmaster.com
• “Vibes on Vibes Tour” with Eric Bellinger, Sammie, 8 p.m. March 25, Red Flag (3040 Locust Street), $30-$150, etix.com
• Pure Prairie League, 7:30 p.m. March 24, 8 p.m. March 25, Wildey Theatre (252 North Main Street, Edwardsville), $56-$57, wildeytheatre.com
• Christone “Kingfish” Ingram “662 Juke Joint Live” with Maggie Rose, 7:30 p.m. March 25, the Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield), $25-$45, ticketmaster.com
• Yves Tumor, 8 p.m. March 25, the Old Rock House (1200 South Seventh Street), $25-$30, metrotix.com
• We the Kingdom, Matt Maher, 7 p.m. March 26, Chaifetz Arena (1 South Compton Avenue), $28-$68, ticketmaster.com
Elton John
• Blacktop Mojo, 7:30 p.m. March 26, Red Flag (3040 Locust Street), $18, etix.com
• Sevendust “Animosity Tour” with Tetrarch, Dead Poet Society, 7 p.m. March 26, the Factory, $29-$52, ticketmaster.com
• St. Paul & the Broken Bones “The Alien Coast Tour” with Wyatt Waddell, 8 p.m. March 26, the Pageant, $30-$45, ticketmaster.com
• Johnnyswim “The Johnnyswim Show” with Katelyn Tarver, 8 p.m. March 27, the Pageant, $30-$35, ticketmaster.com
• Belmont, Super American, Young Fountain, 93FeetofSmoke, 7:30 p.m. March 27, Off Broadway (3509 Lemp Avenue), $18, etix.com
• Baby Keem “The Melodic Blue Tour 2022,” 8 p.m. March 29, the Pageant, sold out, ticketmaster.com
• The Airborne Toxic Event, Mondo Cozmo, 8 p.m. March 29, Delmar Hall, $25-$30, ticketmaster.com
• Cassadee Pope, 8 p.m. March 29, Old Rock House, $29.50, etix.com
• Elton John “Farewell Yellow Brick Road,” 8 p.m. March 30, Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue), $252-$1,021, ticketmaster.com
• Melissa Aldana, 7:30 p.m. March 30, 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 31, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 1-2, 6:30 p.m. April 3, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $10-$41, jazzstl.org
The Greyboy Allstars
• The Greyboy Allstars, 7 p.m. March 30, the Lot at the Big Top (3401 Washington Boulevard), $30-$57.50, metrotix.com
• Tai Verdes “HDTV Tour,” 8 p.m. March 30, Delmar Hall, $22.50-$25, ticketmaster.com
• Todrick Hall “The Femuline Tour,” 8 p.m. March 31, Delmar Hall, $30-$35, ticketmaster.com
• Pauly Shore, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 1, 7 and 9:30 p.m. April 2, St. Louis Funny Bone (Westport Plaza, 614 West Port Plaza), $25, stlouisfunnybone.com
• Flobots, Bonelang, 8 p.m. April 1, Blueberry Hill Duck Room (6504 Delmar Boulevard, University City), $18-$54, ticketmaster.com
• Sheldon Gala 2022 with Heather Headley, 8:15 p.m. April 2, Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries (3648 Washington Boulevard), $70-$80, metrotix.com
• David Spade “Catch Me Inside Tour,” 7 p.m. April 2, the Factory, $64-$74, ticketmaster.com
• Pauly Shore, 5 and 7:30 p.m. April 3, St. Louis Funny Bone (Streets of St. Charles, 1520 South Fifth Street, Suite 107, St. Charles), $25, stlouisfunnybone.com
• Chris Lane, 8 p.m. April 3, the Pageant, $30-$35, ticketmaster.com
• Jesse Cook, 8 p.m. April 3, Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, $35, metrotix.com
• Baroness “Your Baroness Tour,” 8 p.m. April 3, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $60, ticketmaster.com
The Flaming Lips
• The Flaming Lips “American Head American Tour” with Heartless Bastards, 8 p.m. April 4, the Pageant, $45-$50, ticketmaster.com
• The Revivalists “Into the Stars Tour” with the Record Company, 7:30 p.m. April 6, the Factory, $40-$70, ticketmaster.com
• Kaleo “Fight or Flight Tour” with Myron Elkins, 8 p.m. April 6, the Pageant, $39.50-$45, ticketmaster.com
• The Iguanas and Kevin Gordon “Louisiana Swamp Stomp Tour,” 8 p.m. April 6, Off Broadway, $20, ticketweb.com
• The Weight Band featuring members of the Band and the Levon Helm Band, 8 p.m. April 7, Old Rock House, $25-$28, metrotix.com
• Dianne Reeves, Peter Martin, 8 p.m. April 7, Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, $15-$50, metrotix.com
• Dangerous Summer, 8 p.m. April 7, Off Broadway, $16, etix.com
• Carlos Mencia, 8 p.m. April 7, 7:30 and 10 p.m. April 8-9, 7 p.m. April 10, Helium Comedy Club, $28-40, heliumcomedy.com
• Dustin Lynch “Party Mode Tour 2022,” 8 p.m. April 8, the Factory, $35-$59, ticketmaster.com
• Chelsea Cutler “When I Close My Eyes North American Tour” with Adam Melchor, Rosie, 8 p.m. April 8, the Pageant, $29.50-$35, ticketmaster.com
Patti LaBelle
• Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 7:30 p.m. April 8, Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street), $35-$125, ticketmaster.com
• Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, Brianna Harness, A Killer's Confession, 7 p.m. April 8, Pop’s, $20-$30, ticketweb.com
• Girl Talk, Hugh Augustine, 8 p.m. April 8, the Pageant, $25-$30, ticketmaster.com
• The English Beat, 8 p.m. April 8, Delmar Hall, $30-$35, ticketmaster.com
• Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills, Howard Hewett, 7 p.m. April 9, Chaifetz Arena, $45.75-$250, ticketmaster.com
• Iliza “Back in Action Tour,” 7 p.m. April 9, Stifel Theatre, $32-$62, ticketmaster.com
• The Thievery Corporation “The Outernational Tour v.2” with Boostive, 8 p.m. April 9, the Pageant, $42.50-$60, ticketmaster.com
• Kyle “I Miss You Tour” with Leven Kali, 8 p.m. April 10, Delmar Hall, $27.50, ticketmaster.com
• Robyn Hitchcock, 8 p.m. April 13, $25, Off Broadway, ticketweb.com
• Kenny Barron Trio, 7:30 p.m. April 13, 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 14, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 15-16, 6:30 p.m. April 17, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $10-$41, jazzstl.org
Olivia Rodrigo
• Eric Gales, 7 p.m. April 14, Red Flag, $30, etix.com
• Branford Marsalis, 7 p.m. April 14, J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts (2300 West Clay Street, St. Charles), $15-$95, lindenwood.edu
• Brother Ali, 8 p.m. April 14, Old Rock House, $25, etix.com
• Josh Wolf, 7:30 p.m. April 14, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 15, 7 and 9:30 p.m. April 16, St. Louis Funny Bone (Westport Plaza), $20-$25, stlouisfunnybone.com
• Lucinda Williams, 8 p.m. April 15, the Pageant, $30-$45, ticketmaster.com
• Local H “The Lifters Re-Re-Re Retour 2022” with Rookie, 8 p.m. April 16, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $18-$22, ticketmaster.com
• The Far Side, 8 p.m. April 17, Pop’s, $25-$30, ticketweb.com
• John Morgan, 7:30 p.m. April 19, the Funny Bone (Streets of St. Charles), $10, stlouisfunnybone.com
• Olivia Rodrigo “Sour Tour,” 8 p.m. April 20, the Factory, sold out, ticketmaster.com
• Moonchild, Sofiya Ballin, Austin Antoine, 8 p.m. April 20, Old Rock House, $22, etix.com
Bon Jovi
• The Hillbenders, 8 p.m. April 20, Off Broadway, $13, ticketweb.com
• Bon Jovi, 8 p.m. April 21, Enterprise Center, $36-$747, ticketmaster.com
• The Way Down Wanderers, the Steel Wheels, 8 p.m. April 21, Old Rock House, $12-$15, metrotix.com
• Celtic Woman “Postcards From Ireland,” 7 p.m. April 21, Stifel Theatre, $29.50-$150, ticketmaster.com
• "Marissa Mulder Sings John Prine," 7:30 p.m. April 21-22, Blue Strawberry (364 North Boyle Avenue), $20-$35, bluestrawberrystl.com
• Chelsea Handler “Vaccinated and Horny Tour,” 8 p.m. April 22, Stifel Theatre, $46.50-$166.50, ticketmaster.com
• Black Tiger Sex Machine, 8 p.m. April 22, the Factory, $29-$30, ticketmaster.com
• Renee Elise Goldsberry, 8 p.m. April 22, Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, $40-$60, metrotix.com
• John Mark McMillian, 8 p.m. April 22, Old Rock House, $22-$25, metrotix.com
• Samantha Fish, Django Knight, 8 p.m. April 22, $25-$30, ticketmaster.com
Snoop Dogg
• Lil Tecca “Tecca Loves You Tour” with BabySantana, Bktherula,Yvngxchris, 8 p.m. April 22, Delmar Hall, $32-$40, ticketmaster.com
• 10 Years, Black Map, VRSTY, 7:30 p.m. April 22, Pop’s, $22.$49.50, ticketweb.com
• Keyon Harrold, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 22-23, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $10-$41, jazzstl.org
• Brad Paisley, Kevin Nealon, 8 p.m. April 23, Chaifetz Arena, $49-$109, ticketmaster.com
• Snoop Dogg, Warren G, 7 p.m. April 23, Family Arena (2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles), $61-$226, ticketmaster.com
• Toosii, 8 p.m. April 23, Pop’s, $40, ticketweb.com
• Amy Spence, 7:30 p.m. April 23, Blue Strawberry, $20-$25, bluestrawberrystl.com
• "An Evening With Gov’t Mule," 8 p.m. April 23, the Pageant, $35-$45, ticketmaster.com
• The Lil Smokies, 8 p.m. April 23, Old Rock House, $15, metrotix.com
• Cat Power, 8 p.m. April 25, Red Flag, $39.50, etix.com
Lil Durk
• Cavetown, Tessa Violet, Addison Grace, 7:30 p.m. April 26, the Pageant, sold out, ticketmaster.com
• Lights "Baby I’m Back Tour” with tiLLie, 8 p.m. April 26, Delmar Hall, $23-$27, ticketmaster.com
• Henry Rollins “Good to See You 2022,” 8 p.m. April 27, the Pageant, $30, ticketmaster.com
• Lettuce, 8 p.m. April 27, the Lot at the Big Top, $30-$50, metrotix.com
• Alfredo Rodriguez, Pedrito Martinez Duo, 7:30 p.m. April 27-28, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 29-30, 6:30 p.m. May 1, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $10-$41, jazzstl.org
• Tim Meadows, 8 p.m. April 28, 7:30 and 10 p.m. April 29-30, Helium Comedy Club, $18-$30, heliumcomedy.com
• Del McCoury, 7 p.m. April 28, the Lot at the Big Top, $35-$65, metrotix.com
• Lil Durk “The 7220 Tour,” 8 p.m. April 29, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights), $29-$69, livenation.com
• "An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories With Suzanne Vega," 8 p.m. April 29, Delmar Hall, $40-$60, ticketmaster.com
• Chelcie Lynn “The Tammy Tour,” 8 p.m. April 29, the Factory, $29-$59, ticketmaster.com
H.E.R.
• Sarah Harmer, 8 p.m. April 29, Off Broadway, $20-$23, ticketweb.com
• NRBQ, 8 p.m. April 29, Old Rock House, $25-$30, metrotix.com
• Brian Regan, 8 p.m. April 29, Stifel Theatre, $36.50-$72, ticketmaster.com
• Alabama "50th Anniversary Tour," 7 p.m. April 30, Enterprise Center, $36-$126, ticketmaster.com
• Kem, Babyface, Sherri Shepherd, 8 p.m. April 30, Chaifetz Arena, $58-$128, ticketmaster.com
• Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Brandon Davis, Alexandra Kay, 7 p.m. April 30, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $29-$159, livenation.com
• Adventure Club, 10 p.m. April 30, Ryse Nightclub (Ameristar Casino, 1 Ameristar Boulevard, St. Charles), $25, ticketmaster.com
• Leon Bridges “The Boundless Tour” with Chiiild, 7 p.m. May 3, St. Louis Music Park (750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights), $39-$69, ticketmaster.com
• The Brian Jonestown Massacre, 8 p.m. May 3, Delmar Hall, $25-$28, ticketmaster.com
• H.E.R. “Back of My Mind Tour” with Marrz Officiall, 7:30 p.m. May 4, St. Louis Music Park, $54-$139, ticketmaster.com
Kenny Chesney
• Marcus Miller, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. May 4-7, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $10-$56, jazzstl.org
• Jon Spencer & the Hitmakers, Quasi, 8 p.m. May 5, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $20-$25, ticketmaster.com
• Mudhoney, Bassamp, Dano, 8 p.m. May 5, Off Broadway, $25, ticketweb.com
• Jordan Davis, Seaforth, MacKenzie Porter, 7:30 p.m. May 5, the Factory, $27-$37, ticketmaster.com
• "85 South: Return of the Ghetto Legends" with DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, 8 p.m. May 5, Chaifetz Arena, $35-$150, ticketmaster.com
• Kenny Chesney “Here and Now” tour with Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, 5 p.m. May 7, Busch Stadium (700 Clark Avenue), $35-$225, cardinals.com/chesney
• Roger McGuinn, 8 p.m. May 7, Wildey Theatre (252 North Main Street, Edwardsville), $50-$51, wildeytheatre.com
• Sick of It All, Agnostic Front, 8 p.m. May 9, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $27.50-$30, ticketmaster.com
• Reckless Kelly, 8 p.m. May 10, Delmar Hall, $27.50-$32.50, ticketmaster.com
• Nicole Henry, 7:30 p.m. May 11-12, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. May 13-14, 6:30 p.m. May 15, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $10-$41, jazzstl.org
George Benson
• The Paul Thorn Band, 7:30 p.m. May 11, Wildey Theatre, $30-$35, wildeytheatre.com
• George Benson, 7 p.m. May 12, the Factory, $59-$99, ticketmaster.com
• Jesse McCartney “The New Stage 2022 Tour” with Jamie Miller, 8 p.m. May 13, the Pageant, $30-$32, ticketmaster.com
• Take Me to the River Allstars with Ivan Neville, Jon Cleary, Robert Mercurio, Ian Neville, Terence Higgins, 8 p.m. May 13, the Grandel (3610 Grandel Square), $20-$60, metrotix.com
• The Wailers, 8 p.m. May 14, the Old Rock House, $25-$30, metrotix.com
• New Kids on the Block “The Mixtape Tour 2022” with Salt N Pepa, En Vogue, Rick Astley, 8 p.m. May 14, $31-$195, ticketmaster.com
• Molchat Doma, Pompeya, 8 p.m. May 17, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, sold out, ticketmaster.com
• Kevin Devine, 7:30 p.m. May 17, Off Broadway, $18, etix.com
• April Macie, 7:30 p.m. May 19, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. May 20, 7 and 9:30 p.m. May 21, 6:30 p.m. May 22, St. Louis Funny Bone (Streets of St. Charles), $10-$15, stlouisfunnybone.com
• Midlake, 8 p.m. May 19, Off Broadway, $18, ticketweb.com
Papa Roach
• The Country Fair with Zach Bryan, 6 p.m. May 19, Chesterfield Amphitheater fairgrounds (631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield), $20-$99, ticketmaster.com
• William Clark Green, 8 p.m. May 19, Old Rock House, $20-$25, metrotix.com
• The Country Fair with Jon Pardi, 5 p.m. May 20, Chesterfield Amphitheater fairgrounds, $20-$99, ticketmaster.com
• Pointfest Eve with GWAR, Nekrogoblikon, the Native Howl, 8 p.m. May 20, the Pageant, $29-$35, ticketmaster.com
• Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town “The Bandwagon Tour” with the Cadillac Three, 7 p.m. May 20, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $41-$130, livenation.com
• The Afghan Whigs, 8 p.m. May 20, Delmar Hall, $35, ticketmaster.com
• Southern Culture on the Skids, Dressy Bessy, 8 p.m. May 20, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $22-$25, ticketmaster.com
• Donnell Rawlings, 7:30 and 10 p.m. May 20-21, Helium Comedy Club, $25-$33, heliumcomedy.com
• The Country Fair with Chris Young, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, 4 p.m. May 21, Chesterfield Amphitheater fairgrounds, $20-$99, ticketmaster.com
• Pointfest with Papa Roach, Highly Suspect, Halestorm, Mammonth WVH, Jelly Roll, Palaye Royale, White Reaper, Brookroyal, Shaman’s Harvest, noon May 21, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $22-$129, livenation.com
New Found Glory
• Simple Plan and Sum 41 “Blame Canada Tour” with Set It Off, 7 p.m. May 21, the Pageant, $43.75-$48.75, ticketmaster.com
• Sickick, 10 p.m. May 21, Ryse Nightclub, $20, ticketmaster.com
• Valerie June “The Moon & Stars Tour” with Rachel Maxann, 8 p.m. May 22, Delmar Hall, $35-$40, ticketmaster.com
• Ray LaMontagne, 7:30 p.m. May 23, Stifel Theatre, $36.50-$122, ticketmaster.com
• Modest Mouse, the Cribs, 7:30 p.m. May 25, St. Louis Music Park, $54.50-$74.50, ticketmaster.com
• Manhattan Transfer, 7:30 p.m. May 25-26, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. May 27-28, 6:30 p.m. May 29, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $10-$61, jazzstl.org
• Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, the Black Dahlia Murder, Stick to Your Guns, 7 p.m. May 26, the Factory, $39-$49, ticketmaster.com
• Kraftwerk 3-D, 8 p.m. May 27, the Pageant, $59.50-$99.50, ticketmaster.com
• New Found Glory “20 Years of Sticks and Stones” with Four Year Strong, Be Well, 8 p.m May 27, Red Flag, $31, etix.com
• AJR, 7:30 p.m. May 31, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, sold out, livenation.com
Keyshia Cole
• St. Louis Music Festival with Keyshia Cole, Ja Rule, Donell Jones, Silk, Blackstreet, Dave Hollister, 8 p.m. May 28, Enterprise Center, $56-$122, ticketmaster.com
• Bastille “Give Me the Future Tour,” 8 p.m. May 31, the Pageant, $39-$49, ticketmaster.com
• Live and UnZoomed K-SHE 95 with REO Speedwagon, Styx, Loverboy, 6:45 p.m. June 3, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $22-$364, livenation.com
• Jackson Browne, 7:30 p.m. June 3, St. Louis Music Park, $39-$150, ticketmaster.com
• Michael Blackson, 7 and 10 p.m. June 3-4, Helium Comedy Club, $45-$60, heliumcomedy.com
• The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, 4 p.m. June 5, Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, $45-$65, metrotix.com
• The War on Drugs “Commit This to Memory 17th Year Anniversary Tour,” 8 p.m. June 6, the Pageant, $40.50-$50.50, ticketmaster.com
• Motion City Soundtrack, All Get Out, Neil Rubenstein, 7 p.m. June 8, the Pageant, $35-$40, ticketmaster.com
• The Lumineers “Brightside World Tour” with Caamp, 7:30 p.m. June 8, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $26-$115, livenation.com
• JSL @ 25 with Terell Stafford, Cyrus Chestnut, Grace Kelly, Allison Miller, Nathan Pence, 7:30 p.m. June 8-9, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. June 10-11, 6:30 p.m. June 12, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $10-$46, jazzstl.org
Chris Rock
• Asking Alexandria & Nothing More, Atreyu, Eva Under Fire, 6:30 p.m. June 9, the Pageant, $38.25-$42.25, ticketmaster.com
• Whiskey Myers, Shane Smith & the Saints, 49 Winchester, 6:30 p.m. June 9, St. Louis Music Park, $29-$69, ticketmaster.com
• Kaskade, 10 p.m. June 10, Ryse Nightclub, $40-$80 with VIP available, ticketmaster.com
• Lord Huron, 7:30 p.m. June 10, St. Louis Music Park, $29-$75, ticketmaster.com
• Wallows “Tell Me That It’s Over Tour” with Spill Tab, 8 p.m. June 10, the Factory, $34-$39, ticketmaster.com
• Chris Rock “Ego Death Tour,” 8 p.m. June 11, Stifel Theatre, $46.50-$122, ticketmaster.com
• Paul Cauthen, David Ramirez, 8 p.m. June 12, Old Rock House, $35, metrotix.com
• Flogging Molly and the Interrupters, Tiger Army, the Skints, 8 p.m. June 14, St. Louis Music Park, $37.50, ticketmaster.com
• The Chicks “The Chicks Tour” with Patty Griffin, 7:30 p.m. June 14, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $30-$179, livenation.com
• Amos Lee, Neal Francis, 7:30 p.m. June 14, the Pageant, $50-$59.50, ticketmaster.com
Rex Orange County
• !!! (Chk Chk Chk), 8 p.m. June 14, Old Rock House, $22-$25, metrotix.com
• Billy Strings, 8:30 p.m. June 16, St. Louis Music Park, $66-$69, ticketmaster.com
• Bayside and Thrice “two thousand twenty two united states tour” with Anxious, 8 p.m. June 16, the Pageant, $30-$35, ticketmaster.com
• Bon Iver, Bonnie Light Horseman, 7 p.m. June 17, St. Louis Music Park, $35-$100, ticketmaster.com
• Sonic Slam with Tom Keifer Band, L.A. Guns, Faster Pussycat, 7 p.m. June 17, Family Arena, $40-$75, ticketmaster.com
• Tesla, Bad Marriage, Signal 13, 8 p.m. June 18, the Pageant, $44.50-$74.50, ticketmaster.com
• Rex Orange County “The Who Cares? Tour,” 8 p.m. June 18, St. Louis Music Park, ticketmaster.com
• Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine, Blondie Chaplin, 7:30 p.m. June 18, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $25-$130, livenation.com
• Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, Nate Bergman, 8 p.m. June 19, Off Broadway, $25, ticketweb.com