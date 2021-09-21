Teen pleads guilty in killing of college student in NYC park

Weaver’s lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, said he heard Lewis give his statement in court and said it "was obviously written out for him.”

“Having previously read press reports today that he is now cooperating with the state, I wasn’t surprised that he minimized his involvement and blamed nearly everything on Rashaun and his other codefendant,” Lichtman said.

In a statement, Majors' family said, “We remain resolute in our belief that all parties who bear responsibility for Tess’s senseless death will be held accountable, and we are deeply grateful to the many people who continue to pursue that goal.”

Majors, 18, was stabbed during an attempted robbery as she walked in the early evening through the park near Barnard’s campus. She staggered up a flight of stairs to street level and collapsed.

Lewis said in court that the plan was to rob her of Majors cell phone and run to a bus stop, but that Weaver ran up to her, kicked her hard in the back and screamed “give me your money, run your pockets, I’m not playing.”

Lewis said that Majors asked Weaver, “Are you seriously trying to rob me?” and the two started tussling. Majors tried to run away, up the stairs, but the boy who was 13 at the time ran and kicked her to the ground, Lewis said.