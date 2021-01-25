Teen held in Indiana killings of 5, including pregnant woman

Police Chief Randal Taylor said Monday in a statement announcing the arrest that he was asking the community to pray for the recovery of the juvenile male found wounded Sunday, saying that his “life has been forever changed.”

Foley said Sunday that police believe that juvenile, whose age has not been released, was wounded in the same shootings that left the five others dead, along with the unborn child.

Kezzie Childs, 42, Raymond Childs, 42, Elijah Childs, 18, Rita Childs, 13, and Kiara Hawkins, 19, and the unborn child of Hawkins were pronounced dead after being found in the home, the Marion County Coroner's office said. Hawkins was first taken to an area hospital, but both she and her unborn male child died despite life-saving efforts, authorities said.

Police did not release details Sunday of the relationships between the shooting victims, and Wishner said Monday afternoon that information was not yet available because the case is currently under seal in a Marion County court.

But Mayor Joe Hogsett referred to the victims as “the Childs family" in a statement thanking Indianapolis police for their quick arrest of a suspect.