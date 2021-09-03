Teen gets 20 years in death of 7-year-old Wisconsin boy

According to the criminal complaint, Ethan's punishment was to carry the log around a path for two hours a day for one week and Damian supervised. It said Ethan “struggled to carry his log” and Damian did “hit, kick, strike and poke Ethan approximately 100 times.”

The complaint goes on to say Damian also stood on Ethan's “body and head” while he was “face-down in a puddle.” The complaint also alleges Damian buried Ethan in about “80 pounds of packed snow” where he was left for about 20 to 30 minutes without a coat or boots. Ethan died of hypothermia, but also had extensive other injuries,

Ethan’s mother, Andrea Everett, told the court that Damian was out of excuses.

“I’ve listened to people in this courtroom blame your parents for the reason why you’ve killed my son, I’ve listened to people talk about the trauma that you have gone through. We’ve all gone through trauma. But it doesn’t mean that we brutally kill a 7-year-old,” Everett said.

