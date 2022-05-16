Teen found dead after being missing for 13 years, gummy candy recall, and more trending topics

Here's a look at some trending topics for today:
Brittanee Drexel
The body of a 17-year-old girl from New York who disappeared while visiting South Carolina's Myrtle Beach on spring break 13 years ago has been found and a sex offender has been charged with murder, kidnapping and rape, authorities said Monday.
Brittanee Drexel was last seen April 2009 when she was walking between hotels in Myrtle Beach. Her boyfriend, who stayed home in Rochester, New York, became concerned when she stopped answering texts.
Gummy candy recall
Mars Wrigley US and Canada issued a voluntary recall of numerous gummy candies Friday, saying there could be a thin metal strand inside the candies or loose in the bag. The gummies were distributed in Canada, the United States and Mexico.
The company is recalling certain varieties of Skittle Gummies, Starburst Gummies and Life Saver gummies after customer complaints. Mars Wrigley said in a statement it isn't aware of any illnesses or injuries caused by the metal strands.
Ashley, Wynonna, and Naomi Judd
Naomi Judd was celebrated with words and soaring music at a public memorial service Sunday that ended with her daughter Wynonna announcing that a tour planned for later this year would go on.
“Tonight is a celebration, and at the same time I can't put into words how devastated I am,” Wynonna Judd said. "I miss her so much.
“After a lot of thought, I'm going to have to honor her and do this tour. I'm just going to have to," she said to applause and cheers at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. “Tonight, as we close, the show must go on, as hard as it may be. And we will show up together and you will carry me.”
This morning's top headlines: Monday, May 16
Detailed diary entries online appears to show that the white gunman accused of massacring 10 Black people in a racist rampage at a Buffalo supermarket wrote as early as November about staging a livestreamed attack on African Americans. Materials posted on the chat platform Discord also talk about practicing shooting from a car and scout the grocery store in March. The FBI’s top agent in Buffalo, Stephen Belongia, indicated on a call with other officials Monday that investigators are looking at accused killer Payton Gendron’s Discord activity, citing threads about body armor and taunts to federal authorities. The 18-year-old Gendron has pleaded not guilty to murder. Messages were left with his attorneys Monday. No one answered the door at his family's home.
Authorities say a Chinese-born gunman was motivated by hatred against Taiwan when he chained shut the doors of a California church and hid firebombs before opening fire on a gathering of mainly of elderly Taiwanese parishioners. The attack killed a man who tackled the gunman and possibly saved dozens of lives. Five more people were wounded. David Chou of Las Vegas drove to Orange County on Saturday and the next day attended a lunch held by Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church. Authorities say though he knew no one there, he spent about an hour mingling with about 40 attendees before carrying out his plot.
McDonald’s says it's started the process of selling its Russian business, which includes 850 restaurants that employ 62,000 people. The fast food giant pointed to the humanitarian crisis caused by the war, saying holding on to its business in Russia “is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values.” The Chicago-based company had temporarily closed its stores in Russia but was still paying employees. On Monday, it said it would seek to have a Russian buyer hire its employees and pay them until the sale closes. It didn't identify a prospective buyer. McDonald’s said it plans to start removing golden arches and other symbols and signs with its name.
It's been six months since President Joe Biden signed his $1 trillion infrastructure package into law. The government said Monday there are 4,300 projects underway with more than $110 billion in funding announced. The Biden administration is publicly heralding that achievement as this year’s midterm politics intensify. White House senior adviser Mitch Landrieu says the roads, bridges and other projects are laying “a foundation for tremendous growth into the future.” Pushing against that achievement are a down stock market, inflation near a 40-year peak, a Russian war in Ukraine that's pushing up energy costs and the pessimism many Americans feel about the economy’s health.
Upcoming data shows traffic deaths soaring in the U.S. The Biden administration is steering $5 billion in federal aid to cities and localities to address the growing crisis. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday announced the availability of money over five years under his department’s new Safe Streets & Roads for All program. The goal is to spur cities to adopt detailed plans to reduce traffic deaths by slowing down cars, carving out bike paths and wider sidewalks and nudging commuters to public transit. Fatalities among pedestrians and cyclists are rising faster than those within vehicles. Roadway safety advocacy group BikeWalkKC in Kansas City, Missouri, wants communities to foster walkable neighborhoods.
A jury has been picked in the trial of a lawyer for the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign who is accused of lying to the FBI as it investigated potential ties between Donald Trump and Russia in 2016. The case against Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity attorney who represented the Clinton campaign in 2016, is the first trial arising from the ongoing investigation by special counsel John Durham and will test the strength of evidence he and his team have gathered while scrutinizing the early days of the Trump-Russia probe for potential misconduct.
Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen made controversial returns on the Billboard Music Awards stage on Sunday, while Mary J. Blige was honored for her musical excellence. Wallen performed in his first major awards show after he was caught on camera more than a year ago using a racial slur. The country star and his four-piece band performed “Don’t Think Jesus” then his chart-topping “Wasted on You.” Scott made his first televised performance since a massive crowd surge killed 10 people and injured thousands at his Astroworld Festival in Houston in November last year. The rapper performed his single “Mafia” in an icy, polar-themed prerecorded set that was heavily censored.
Naomi Judd was celebrated with words and soaring music at a public memorial service. The concert ended with her daughter Wynonna announcing that a tour planned for later this year would go on. Sunday's “River of Time” public memorial was held at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. It included performances by Wynonna Judd and some of country's biggest stars, including Brad Paisley, Emmylou Harris and Brandi Carlile. Judd died April 30 at age 76, one day before she and daughter Wynonna were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Jurors in Johnny Depp’s libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard were shown photos of her with red marks and swelling on her face after their final fight before their divorce. Heard was back on the witness stand Monday for a third day of testimony in a libel suit filed against her by Depp. The high-profile trial is resuming after a one-week hiatus. She testified Monday about the final fight before she filed for divorce, and jurors saw the clearest photos yet of red marks and swelling on her face after the fight. Depp is suing Heard for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”
PHOENIX (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, Spencer Dinwiddie added 30 and the Dallas Mavericks stunned the top-seeded Phoenix Suns with a 123-90 Game 7 blowout Sunday night, advancing to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2011.
NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Kurt Busch pinched his way past Kyle Larson for the lead with eight laps to go, then drove his gaudy Jordan Brand-styled car away from the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion to win Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. It was the second win for the up-and-coming 23XI Racing team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, who followed the two leaders and Kyle Busch across in fourth place. Bubba Wallace won the team’s first race last year at Talladega. The race was marked by tire problems that hampered the hopes of many contenders, including Chase Elliott and William Byron.