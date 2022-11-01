Teen forced into McDonald's freezer in New Orleans robbery calls 911 only to hear mom's voice

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — A 16-year-old girl in New Orleans was robbed at gunpoint, then forced into a freezer at a McDonald's where she worked.

When she went to call 911, a comforting voice was on the other line — her mother.

"Mama, please hurry up she's got a gun," said Tenia Hill on a 911 call recording.

Hill was in desperate need of help.

"We are going to hurry, give me a description," her mother, Teri Clark, said in the 911 recording.

Surveillance footage of the incident shows when Hill said an armed woman came inside the restaurant and locked her and other staff in a freezer.

"I was really scared because I would never imagined at my first job I would be getting robbed let alone having a gun pointed at me," said Hill.

Hill was able to remain calm. She was able to call 911 from inside the freezer.

"I was very worried because I didn't want my mom to have to bury her youngest child. I could have lost my life, but she saved my life. I was very happy," said Hill.

Clark is an assistant operations manager at the Orleans Parish Communications District.

"I was in a state of shock," said Clark.

Clark was set to be off at the time her daughter called, but she decided to stay late to help staff.

She was able to keep her daughter calm and provide critical information to get the New Orleans Police Department to the scene.

"Where it broke me down was when my child said 'We are in the freezer,'" said Clark. "While I was taking the call tears were coming down my face. I am still trying to do my job, and I did the job to the best of my ability."

Once police were on scene, Clark needed to make sure her daughter was OK.

She then went back to work the next day.

In her 24 years with the Orleans Parish Communications District, Clark said she has never received a call from a family member.

“When you call 911 do not hang up, give us a chance to answer all the questions," said Clark.

“She is the GOAT. Greatest of all time, that is the greatest dispatcher I know,” said Hill.