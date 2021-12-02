 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Teen charged in shooting after high school basketball game

  • 0

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (AP) — A teenager has been charged in a fatal shooting following a pair of basketball games at a Tennessee high school, police said.

Two men were shot, one fatally, Tuesday night at Humboldt High School outside the gym and another man was injured, authorities said.

Jadon Davon Hardiman, 18, of Jackson was charged Wednesday with counts including murder, attempted murder and carrying a weapon on school property, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Humboldt police. Hardiman’s attorney, Marcus Lipham, told The Jackson Son his client turned himself in peacefully to police.

Humboldt resident Justin Kevon Pankey, 21, died at the scene of the shooting and Xavier Clifton, 18, of Jackson remained hospitalized in serious condition after surgery, police said. A third person was treated at a hospital and released.

The altercation happened between adults and no Humboldt students were involved or injured, school officials said.

Humboldt is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Memphis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fuel made from recycled plastic bottles is being tested to propel rockets into space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News