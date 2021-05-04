Technology shares sink broader market although Dow has gain

“That is why the sell-off hit tech stocks, especially,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. “Many would argue they were overbought and due for a pullback, and anything in this particular environment suggesting that rates could move higher is a negative for Big Tech.”

Technology stocks have had a strong runup over the past year. With the market near its recent record highs, the prospect of higher interest rates, which can slow the economy by making the cost of capital more expensive, makes tech stocks look particularly vulnerable.

Apple fell 3.5% and Facebook slid 1.3%. Google’s parent company dropped 1.5% and Amazon lost 2.2%. The declines exacerbated Monday's drop in tech shares, which caused the Nasdaq to end in the red.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note dropped to 1.59% from 1.60% the day before.

Investors will get a closely watched jobs report on Friday. Economists expect that U.S. employers hired 975,000 workers last month as the economy accelerated out of the pandemic and vaccines rolled out nationwide. The unemployment rate is expected to drop to 5.8% from 6%.

Also Tuesday, Saudi Aramco said its profits soared by 30% in the first-quarter of the year, compared to last year, on the back of higher crude oil prices and recovering demand as major economies claw their way out of recession.

