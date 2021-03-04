Tech pulls stocks lower as bond yields continue upward march

The remarks, signaling a wait-and-see stance on rates, failed to ease investors' concerns that stronger growth will lead to higher inflation.

“You have a context where rates have moved quite rapidly the last few days, so the market is generally on edge and looking for more reassurance in the short term," said Lisa Erickson, head of traditional investments at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

As the economy reopens this spring and summer, and vaccines are distributed and the coronavirus retreats, many economists expect a spending boom that will stretch available supplies of goods and services. That will likely push up prices, Powell said.

Powell gave no hint that the Fed would take steps to keep longer-term interest rates in check, such as by shifting some of its $80 billion in monthly Treasury purchases to longer-term securities.

“We think our current policy stance is appropriate,” he said.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped to 1.54% during Powell's remarks, from 1.47% just before, a significant move. At the beginning of the year the yield was trading at 0.93%.