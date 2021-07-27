Tech leads stocks lower on Wall Street, easing off records

Drops in big technology companies led stocks broadly lower on Wall Street, easing major indexes off the latest record highs they set a day earlier.

Markets have been choppy as investors try to get a clearer picture of how well the economy is recovering from the pandemic and how the Federal Reserve will eventually ease up on its support for low interest rates. The central bank is meeting Tuesday and will release its latest statement on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 12:54 p.m. The benchmark index reached its latest record high on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 200 points, or 0.6%, to 34,943 and the Nasdaq fell 1.9%.

Technology companies and a mix of consumer-oriented companies were among the biggest losers. Microsoft fell 1.5% and Apple fell 2%. Both companies are set to report their latest results after the close of trading.

Investors shifted money to sectors seen as less risky, including utilities and companies that make household and personal goods.