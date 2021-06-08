Tearful reunion after mom saw photo of her daughter at US border

"I was like in shock, honestly, because imagine you are watching the TV and you suddenly see your daughter," Valdez said. "And then even more to see her crying and everything she was saying broke my heart, honestly, everything she said there, that she was upset and crying and all that, and to see her image, barefoot and all was very difficult for me."

Emely said she was taken to a group home. But Valdez didn't know that, and for weeks she said she got only vague answers to her pleas for information. Be patient, she was told.

"I was just traumatized, like I spent many days crying, watching her video, looking through her photos and crying and crying and crying," Valdez said.

Last Wednesday, she got a call: Emely was in a government shelter. They would be reunited soon. And then, on Saturday, she was told to meet her daughter at the airport the next day. At the appointed time, she raced to the bottom of the stairs at the crowded arrivals terminal to hug her daughter.

Emely is part of a large increase in children traveling alone who are entering the United States from Mexico — nearly 19,000 in March (the highest number on record) and nearly 17,200 in April (the second highest). Almost one of every three unaccompanied children appearing at the border is from Honduras, second only to Guatemala.