Team NZ beats Luna Rossa 7-3 to retain the America's Cup

Luna Rossa had taken a different approach, going for larger foils for more stability and maneuverability.

Those contrasting design approaches were evident in the two races on each of the first three days of the match, when the teams traded wins to 3-3.

Observers began to doubt New Zealand’s speed advantage but speed on its own isn’t decisive. On the short and narrow courses of this America’s Cup, the races were being won by the boat that won the start. Like a slow person on an escalator, the leading boat could stick out its elbows and prevent the boat behind from overtaking.

That also was due in part to the wind effects of the massive sails. When racing in close proximity, the leading boat casts a huge wind shadow over the trailing boat: helsman Peter Burling described it as taking a chunk out of the wind.

That changed in the seventh race when Team New Zealand pulled off a pass for the first time in the series. Luna Rossa had been expert in protecting its leads but in the seventh race it gave Team New Zealand separation and the defender, sailing free, was able to bring its speed edge to bear.