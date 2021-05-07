Teacher disarms sixth-grade shooter in Idaho; Biden's conservation goals; Josh Duggar out of jail

Today is Friday, May 7, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Idaho sheriff says a sixth-grade girl shot two students and a custodian before being disarmed by a teacher at a middle school; President Biden lays out some ambitious conservation goals; and Josh Duggar is out of jail as he awaits trial on child pornography.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Sheriff: Girl shoots 3 at Idaho school; teacher disarms her

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A sixth-grade girl brought a gun to her Idaho middle school, shot and wounded two students and a custodian and then was disarmed by a teacher Thursday, authorities said.

The three victims were shot in their limbs and expected to survive, officials said at a news conference. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the girl pulled a handgun from her backpack and fired multiple rounds inside and outside Rigby Middle School in the small city of Rigby, about 95 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Yellowstone National Park.