Taylor Swift performs, Harry Styles wins 1st Grammy Award

Other performers included Bad Bunny, HAIM, Black Pumas, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, who won best pop solo performance for the hit “Watermelon Sugar."

“To everyone who made this record with me, thank you so much," said Styles, the first member of One Direction to win a Grammy.

Host Trevor Noah kicked off the show telling jokes about the coronavirus pandemic and the year that was 2020. He was live from downtown Los Angeles, with attendees wearing masks and sitting, socially distanced, at small round tables.

Megan Thee Stallion, who is set to perform, won the first televised award of the night: best new artist. Silent and shocked, she paused in front of the microphone as the audience cheered her on. She went on to thank her fellow nominees, God and her mother, who died in 2019.

“I know she’s here with me in spirit," she said.

Megan Thee Stallion won best rap performance for “Savage" during the pre-ceremony, sharing the win with Beyoncé and helping the pop star earn her 26th Grammy, edging close to Alison Krauss’ 27-win record.