Tax returns show Caitlyn Jenner's income has fallen sharply

She made $1.9 million in 2017, when her memoir “The Secrets of My Life” was released, and $2.5 million in 2016, which was the second season of her reality show “I Am Cait." She made roughly $1.5 million on the book. It wasn't immediately clear from the tax returns how much Jenner made from the show.

Jenner’s income was about $550,000 in both 2018 and 2019. Much of it came through an entity called Team Tours Inc. and her business, Cait's World. Her campaign did not respond to request for comment about what type of work Jenner did for either business.

She also earned income and paid taxes in Australia, Greece, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and Ireland. She made by far the most in Australia, where her 2019 tax filings show $320,000 in gross income. That year she appeared on the British show “I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here," which was set in Australia.

Jenner is currently in Australia forming a celebrity version of the reality show “Big Brother."

All of Jenner's charitable giving went to her Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, which says on its website it provides grants to organizations that empower transgender people.