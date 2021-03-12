Task force urges independent oversight of St. Louis jail

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A task force appointed to examine concerns about a troubled St. Louis jail is urging the city to create an independent oversight board to help oversee the lockup, according to a report released Friday.

Task force leaders shared the report with Mayor Lyda Krewson. The Rev. Darryl Gray, a longtime racial justice advocate who chairs the task force, said the creation of an oversight board is an “urgent priority.”

“This Board should have the authority to obtain relevant information, unrestricted access to detainees and staff, adequate resources to hire external expertise, and provide on-going long-term oversight,” Gray wrote in the report.

Krewson’s spokesman didn't immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

Inmate frustration at the downtown City Justice Center boiled over in the predawn hours of Feb. 6, when 117 inmates got out of their cells, smashed windows, set fires and tossed chairs, a filing cabinet and other items through the broken glass onto the street four stories below. A corrections officer was briefly hospitalized.