Target will cover 100 percent of college tuition for its workers

Target has announced that it will begin paying the college tuition and textbook expenses for its US-based part-time and full-time employees who attend select schools.
The retail giant is following the lead of other large US companies offering more benefits to attract and retain talent in a tight job market.
Keep scrolling for a ranking of the 50 best value public colleges in America
Starting as early as their first day on the job, more than 340,000 employees at Target stores and distribution centers will now be able to choose from 250 programs at over 40 schools and universities across the country, and they won't have to pay a dollar, Target said in a news release.
"A significant number of our hourly team members build their careers at Target, and we know many would like to pursue additional education opportunities," Melissa Kremer, chief human resources officer at Target, said in a statement. "We don't want the cost to be a barrier for anyone, and that's where Target can step in to make education accessible for everyone."
Target said it will also pay up to $10,000 a year for master's programs within its available network of schools, which include the University of Arizona, Oregon State University and historically Black colleges and universities like Morehouse College and Paul Quinn.
Along with associates and undergraduate degrees, employees will also have access to numerous certificates and boot camp programs, according to the release.
Target is partnering with education platform Guild Education and investing $200 million within the next four years to make it all possible, the release said.
The move comes as retailers around the country face challenges hiring workers to staff stores and warehouses.
Last week, Walmart, America's largest retailer, announced it will pay for full college tuition and book costs at some schools for its US workers.
***
The 50 best value public colleges in America
Best value public colleges in America
#50. South Dakota School of Mines & Technology
#49. Iowa State University
#48. University of Washington - Tacoma
#47. University of Connecticut - Stamford
#46. Citadel Military College of South Carolina
#45. Oregon Institute of Technology
#44. CUNY Baruch College
#43. University of Washington - Bothell
#42. University of Minnesota Twin Cities
#41. University of California - Santa Barbara
#40. University of Connecticut - Avery Point
#39. The College of New Jersey
#38. University of Connecticut - Waterbury
#37. University of Delaware
#36. Binghamton University, SUNY
#35. University of Connecticut
#34. University of Georgia
#33. University of Maryland - College Park
#32. University of Washington
#31. Clemson University
#30. California State University Maritime Academy
#29. New Jersey Institute of Technology
#28. University of California - Irvine
#27. North Carolina State University
#26. University of California - San Diego
#25. University of California - Davis
#24. James Madison University
#23. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
#22. University of California - Los Angeles
#21. University of Wisconsin
#20. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
#19. University of Texas - Austin
#18. Texas A&M University
#17. Purdue University
#16. University of Florida
#15. University of California - Berkeley
#14. Missouri University of Science & Technology
#13. Michigan Technological University
#12. California Polytechnic State University - San Luis Obispo
#11. College of William & Mary
#10. Virginia Tech
#9. University of Michigan - Ann Arbor
#8. Maine Maritime Academy
#7. University of Virginia
#6. SUNY Maritime College
#5. Massachusetts Maritime Academy
#4. Colorado School of Mines
#3. Virginia Military Institute
#2. Georgia Institute of Technology
#1. United States Merchant Marine Academy
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.