Target boosts its starting pay for some jobs to $24 an hour

Target announced Monday that it is raising its starting wage for workers in some positions to up to $24.
The Minneapolis-based retailer said the increase will apply to hourly workers at its discount stores, supply chain facilities and headquarters.
Target in 2020 set its minimum wage at $15. That will remain in place, but Target said some workers will qualify for higher starting pay based on the nature of their job and the prevailing competitive wages in their local market.
Target, which employs more than 350,000 workers and has over 1,900 US stores, said the hike in some starting wages is part of its plan to spend an additional $300 million on its workforce. That investment also includes expanding access to healthcare benefits for hourly workers, beginning in April.
Under the plan, Target's hourly employees who work a minimum average of 25 hours a week will be eligible to enroll in a company medical plan. That's down from the previous requirement of 30 hours per week.
The retailer is also shortening the waiting period for eligible hourly team members to enroll in a Target medical plan. Depending on their position, employees will be able to get comprehensive health care benefits three to nine months sooner. Employees will also get faster access to 401(k) plans.
The changes come as more retailers and restaurant chains have moved to a $15 an hour minimum rate.
Amazon raised its starting wage to $15 in 2018, while Best Buy bumped up its minimum to $15 in 2020. Walmart, the largest US retailer, said in September that its workers who handle the front end of the store, food and general merchandise units will get at least a dollar an hour increase to $12. The pay raise would cover 565,000 Walmart workers.
Target's move comes amid an ongoing worker shortage in the retail industry, partly triggered by the pandemic, as companies across the board struggle to retain and hire more workers.
"Alongside the health risks, uncertainty and stress of working during a pandemic, many service-sector workers continue to contend with chronically unpredictable and unstable work schedules," according to a recent report from the Shift Project, a joint venture by Harvard University and the University of California, San Francisco.
--CNNBusiness' Nathaniel Meyersohn contributed to this story
***
3 of the best career fields for current job seekers
Health care
“Owing to the pandemic, the number of health care opportunities has risen drastically... so, one can choose the pharmaceutical field and health care field as career options in 2022,” says Jonathan Tian, co-founder of Mobitrix.
In fact, vaccine specialists topped the list of 25 fastest-growing jobs in LinkedIn’s just-released Jobs on the Rise report. “Medical sales reps, pharmacists and nurses are transitioning to this role,” the report says.
Technology
Not surprisingly, opportunities for people with IT experience abound, according to Jeramy Kaiman, head of U.S. Professional Recruitment, West, at The Adecco Group.
While most professional roles are in record high demand — including those in corporate recruiting, digital marketing, business development, and data science/analysis — “there’s no question that tech capabilities were the number one skill set that our customers are asking for,” Kaiman says.
He adds that 40% of hiring decision makers across a variety of industries say technical skills have been increasingly difficult to find in potential candidates since the pandemic began, even though those skills are the most sought after.
“Our annual salary guide revealed that the No. 1 desired skill set across various industries, including accounting, finance, HR and marketing, is tech expertise,” Kaiman says.
“Across the board, the total compensation packages that individuals who are adept in technology are receiving are more significant than those who do not have technical backgrounds,” he says.
That is something to keep in mind when exploring these jobs, which ranked No. 2 through No. 10 in LinkedIn’s Jobs on the Rise list:
- Diversity and inclusion manager
- Customer marketing manager
- Machine learning engineer
- Process development scientist
- Business development representative
- Search marketing manager
- User experience researcher
- Business system administrator
- Analyst relations specialist
Education
The pandemic also has created opportunities in education; online tutoring is one example. According to the Online Tutoring Market-Forecast and Analysis Report 2021-2025, the market has the potential to grow by $153.07 billion by 2025, with growth momentum projected to accelerate at a compound annual growth rate of 15.77%.
Myles Hunter, CEO and co-founder of TutorMe, says, “the rise in remote learning fueled the need for online tutoring, but it has also exposed a need for enhanced academic support that has been long present. Prior to the pandemic, online tutoring was already growing at a strong pace, and the pandemic accelerated that growth. Now the value of high-quality online tutoring has been recognized, the demand for great tutors is going to continue to increase.”
And that’s one area that’s flexible and doesn’t require high-level IT skills.
“A great online tutor obviously must have subject-level expertise. Experience in education, tutoring and teaching is helpful, but what is most important is that a tutor has a strong desire to help others learn and grow,” Hunter says. “Patience is also a key.”
Kathleen Furore is a Chicago-based writer and editor who has covered personal finance and other business-related topics for a variety of trade and consumer publications.
