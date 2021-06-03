Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies

Trump has slammed the probe as "purely political," and those around him insist he isn't concerned about potential legal exposure even as they suggest his political posture is evolving.

"I have definitely picked up a shift that there's more of an intentionality to be leaning on the side of it's going to happen than it's not," said Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union, who is close to the former president. "I think it's a very real possibility."

Trump would face daunting headwinds in addition to his legal vulnerabilities. He would run with the legacy of being the only American president to be impeached twice. A campaign would almost certainly revive memories of the deadly insurrection he helped spark at the U.S. Capitol earlier this year, potentially dragging down other Republicans who have sought to move past the violence.

Beyond that, Trump would be 78 years old on Inauguration Day in 2025 — the same age as Democrat Joe Biden on his own Inauguration Day this year — and multiple Republicans are already making moves for runs of their own. Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence, is slated to visit the early voting state of New Hampshire on Thursday.