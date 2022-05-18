 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Takeaways from Tuesday's primaries

  • 0
Election 2022 Pennsylvania Governor

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, a Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, speaks at a primary night election gathering in Chambersburg, Pa., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

 Carolyn Kaster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's support was enough to elevate his Senate candidate to victory in North Carolina on Tuesday, while his pick in Pennsylvania remained in a tough fight in that state's Senate primary.

In a key congressional race, a Republican congressman's bad behavior finally caught up with him.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

And in the Pennsylvania governor's race, a Trump-backed candidate who has spread lies about the 2020 vote count won the GOP nomination, putting an election denier within striking distance of running a presidential battleground state in 2024. But in Idaho, with incumbency on his side, the sitting governor weathered a primary challenge from his far-right lieutenant governor.

Takeaways from Tuesday's primaries in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Kentucky, Idaho and Oregon:

***

MORE COVERAGE

***

People are also reading…

MORE POLITICS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Engineers have taught this futuristic robot chef to 'taste' food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News