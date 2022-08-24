Takeaways from Tuesday's primaries, special elections

Florida and New York, which held primary elections Tuesday, were two of the states whose legislative maps were most radically redrawn this year to favor one political party. It was part of a centuries-old political gambit known as gerrymandering.
But Tuesday night showed two different sides of gerrymandering. The New York map that Democrats redrew to ruthlessly target vulnerable Republicans got tossed out by the state's highest court as an illegal partisan act.
The map was redrawn to be more balanced, disregarding the political fortunes of some of New York's most prominent members of Congress and lumping several high-profile lawmakers in the same district in a push for equity. Ignoring scattered protests that its April ruling came too late in the process to change the map, the high court moved the state's congressional primary to Tuesday, two months after its June primary for state offices.
That's why New York's Democratic primaries Tuesday were so fractious and chaotic.
In contrast, Florida's Republican-appointed State Supreme Court declined to change the partisan map that DeSantis pushed the Republican-controlled Florida legislature to approve. Unlike the New York court, the Florida court declined to mess with the map close to the election.
As a result, Florida's incumbent House members generally stayed put Tuesday night, not forced into any career-ending primary battles because of districts being moved. The great exception was Rep. Charlie Crist, who ran for — and won — the Democratic nomination for governor partly because DeSantis' map transformed his district into a solidly Republican one. The new map also effectively eliminated two seats, currently represented in Washington by Black Democrats, where African Americans comprise the largest share of voters.
Nationally, both parties tried to gerrymander during the past redistricting cycle, but Democrats were reined in slightly more than Republicans — largely due to Florida and New York. Florida's top court may change that in the coming years when it rules on challenges to DeSantis' maps.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court is considering multiple cases that could change the ability of courts to redistrict gerrymanders. That may help determine whether we see more congressional primaries like New York's, or more like Florida's.
About the photo: Rep. Jerry Nadler speaks during his election night victory party in the Democratic primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in New York. Nadler won in New York's 12th Congressional District Democratic primary against Attorney Suraj Patel and Rep. Carolyn Maloney.