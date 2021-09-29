Takeaways: AP’s investigation of military gun tracking tech

A tracking tag that some units in the U.S. military are using to keep control of guns could let even low-tech enemies detect troops on the battlefield, an ongoing Associated Press investigation has found.

Radio frequency identification technology — RFID, as it is known — is everywhere in daily civilian life.

When embedded in military guns, thin RFID tags can trim hours off time-intensive tasks such as weapon counts and distribution. Outside armories, however, the same silent, invisible signals that help automate inventory checks could become an unwanted tracking beacon.

A few key takeaways from the latest in AP’s AWOL Weapons investigation:

THE APPEAL

Convenience is a big selling point for retrofitting an armory with an RFID system.

Instead of hand-recording firearms on paper or scanning barcodes one-by-one, troops in an armory or arms room can read tags in a rack of firearms with the wave of a handheld reader — and without having to see each weapon. The tags tucked inside don’t even need batteries.

The benefits are real.