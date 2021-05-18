T.I., wife Tiny investigated after sexual abuse allegation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris are under investigation by police in Los Angeles after a sexual abuse allegation.

Los Angeles Police Officer Rosario Cervantes said Tuesday that an active investigation is underway. The investigation comes after a woman in Los Angeles and another in Las Vegas filed a police report that accused the couple of sexual assault.

A report was taken April 8 for a sexual assault involving the couple that occurred in 2005, Cervantes said. The police did not provide any additional details.

Las Vegas police received a report this month of a sexual assault incident in 2010 involving the couple. But the case was closed because it was reported outside the statute of limitations.

Steve Sadow, the attorney for T.I. and his wife, said his clients “steadfastly deny and repudiate” all the allegations. He said the couple has not spoken or been contacted by police in Los Angeles, Las Vegas or any other jurisdiction in the country.