'System worked': Man wins prison release after 48 years

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man who spent 48 years in prison for a fatal robbery pleaded no contest to second-degree murder Tuesday in an extraordinary compromise that settles his claim of innocence and allows him to go free.

Ray Gray, 69, wasn't exonerated during the video court hearing. But the deal erased his previous first-degree murder conviction and life sentence, and immediately qualified him to go home for the first time since he was 21.

Gray seemed overwhelmed about his next turn, rubbing his forehead and crying softly as Judge Margaret Van Houten ended the Zoom hearing in a Detroit courtroom.

“This is a happy day,” Gray said from prison 200 miles (320 kilometers) away. “Sometimes justice is blind, and sometimes justice is hard of hearing. But if you touch justice, sometimes it works. And so this time the system worked. I'm appreciative.”

Gray was convicted of first-degree murder in 1973 in the fatal shooting of a drug dealer in Detroit. He went from arrest to a life sentence in just three months; the trial lasted less than three days.

For decades, he has challenged the conviction with claims of his innocence. Gray's latest filing in March revealed that a witness to the robbery now says two other people were responsible for the death of Ruben Bryant.