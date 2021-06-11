Swimmer controversially withdraws before Olympic trials

Former swimmer Perkins, a two-time Olympic 1,500-meter gold medalist, told ABC television it was important to ensure athletes in all sports are supported and protected, “and unfortunately we have just not been able to do that, because Maddie hasn’t engaged with us directly yet.”

Veteran swimmer Mitch Larkin was a teammate on the Rio squad with Groves, and said the claims “broke my heart a little bit."

“I certainly want to find out and get to the bottom of it if she does have some issues,” Larkin said in Adelaide, South Australia, where the Olympic trials start Saturday. “We have got an athlete integrity officer and a wellbeing officer and she can certainly talk to them as well as sports psychs and really try and dig to the bottom of those issues.

“And if there is a culture issue, we would absolutely love to change it.”

Swimming is Australia’s highest-profile Olympic sport, regularly delivering the most medals for the country. So the trials are a big deal.

Musician, actor and wannabe Olympian Simpson was helping build the hype. He was a successful junior swimmer before moving to the U.S. in 2010 and making it on the music scene.