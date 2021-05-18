Sweden's Ericsson Globe gets a new name: AVICII ARENA

Avicii's father made the announcement Wednesday, about three years after the chart-topping Swedish DJ-producer who toured the world died. The indoor arena in Stockholm, which first opened in 1989, was previously called Ericsson Globe. It was named the Stockholm Globe Arena until 2009.

“It was a significant milestone in Tim’s career when he played here nine years ago, and he would be extremely proud that this iconic building from today will bear his name," Avicii's father, Klas Bergling, said in a statement.

Avicii, born Tim Bergling, died at age 28 in 2018 by suicide. The Grammy-nominated hitmaker was a juggernaut on the music scene and festival circuit, performing his well-known electronic dance songs like “Levels" around the world for feverish fans, sometimes hundreds of thousands at music festivals, where he was the headline act. He broke barriers by mixing country and western sounds with dance music on hits like “Wake Me Up” and “Hey Brother," and he was part of the pack of white-hot DJ-producers-remixers who stood out as pop stars in their own right after years of working behind the scenes, from David Guetta to Calvin Harris to Skrillex.