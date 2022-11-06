 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate's Phoenix office

Election 2022 Arizona Hand Count

FILE - Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022. The Board of Supervisors in rural Cochise County in southeastern Arizona on Monday, Oct. 24 were debating a hand count of all ballots in the midterm election. A federal judge in August dismissed a lawsuit by Lake and Mark Finchem, Republican nominee for secretary of state, to require the state's officials to count ballots by hand in November because of unfounded claims of voting machine problems.

 LM Otero - staff, AP

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were no reports of injuries or illness.

It's still unclear what was in the envelope.

Lake’s campaign said the staff member who opened the envelope was under medical supervision.

“Just two days before Election Day, our campaign headquarters remains shut down. We look forward to law enforcement completing their investigation as quickly as possible,” Lake campaign spokesman Ross Trumble said in a statement. “In the meantime, know that our resolve has never been higher and we cannot be intimidated.”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs said in a statement that the incident “is incredibly concerning” and she was thankful Lake and her staff weren’t harmed.

“Political violence, threats, or intimidation have no place in our democracy,” Hobbs said. “I strongly condemn this threatening behavior directed at Lake and her staff.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

