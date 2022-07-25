 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspended southern Indiana judge resigns, won't seek again

  • Updated
  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A southern Indiana judge suspended after being arrested on a felony for hitting someone while a child watched has agreed to resign and won't seek future judicial office, the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications said Monday.

Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell also is voluntarily forfeiting her law license for 150 days, the commission said.

The Indiana Supreme Court suspended Bell in May when felony charges related to a domestic dispute were filed against her by a special prosecutor.

Indiana State Police arrested Bell in May on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in Crawford County on April 12. Police did not say who Bell battered.

Bell also served a 30-day suspension in 2019 for her involvement in a downtown Indianapolis fight and double-shooting that followed a night of bar-hopping.

The seven-member commission investigates alleged ethical misconduct by judges. If the commission believes misconduct has occurred, it can file public formal disciplinary charges.

