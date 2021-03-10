Suspended basketball player says she was called racial slurs

Cross alleged that an unidentified Meredith player had spent most of the game baiting her with racial slurs and other expletives. She said the player flashed an obscene gesture at her through the window of a door separating the teams’ locker rooms. The players crossed paths in the parking lot outside the game site.

“As I was going to my car, she was going to her bus sticking up her middle finger and saying a lot of things ... ” Cross said. “My teammates were holding me back, and I was sitting there crying. I was so frustrated because nobody was doing anything about it whatsoever."

On Friday, Cross was suspended by William Peace athletic director Tom Curle. Cross contends the disciplinary action was taken based on a report alleging that she entered the Meredith locker room and followed the player to the bus.

“I didn’t step in anybody’s locker room. I didn’t follow anybody to the bus. My teammates were there, they saw everything," Cross said.

William Peace President Dr. Brian C. Ralph acknowledged that a student - he didn't name Cross - informed the school that she experienced racism and taunting during competition, but he said investigations by both schools determined the student responded to the incidents in a manner that resulted in discipline.