Suspect's wife says she 'can't understand' California attack

The shooting in the city or Orange, southeast of Los Angeles, was the nation’s third major mass shooting in just over two weeks. The other shootings — in Colorado and Georgia — left 18 dead.

Authorities identified the people killed in the California attack as Luis Tovar, 50, who owned Unified Homes; Leticia Solis Guzman, 58; and Jenevieve Raygoza, 28, and her brother, Matthew Farias, 9.

Mendoza said the people at Unified Homes “always supported me” and her children.

“Unified Homes was my home for more than 10 years and they were my family,” she wrote. “I learned everything I know there and they shaped who I am today.”

Usually, Matthew was at day care after school but Wednesday afternoon he was with his mother, Blanca Tamayo, who worked at Unified Homes. She was the only person shot who survived. When police arrived Tamayo was cradling her dead son.

Tovar had a previous relationship with Tamayo and they were Raygoza’s parents.

Mendoza said she and her children now fear for their lives because they have received threatening calls since the shooting.