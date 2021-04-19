Suspects in Kristin Smart disappearance plead not guilty

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former California college student charged with murder in the 1996 disappearance of classmate Kristin Smart pleaded not guilty Monday and his father denied helping to hide the young woman’s body.

Paul Flores, 44, was charged with first-degree murder in the killing that authorities said happened as he tried to rape Smart in his dorm room at California Polytechnic State University campus in San Luis Obispo after an off-campus party. Witnesses said Smart was intoxicated and Flores had said he would walk her home.

Ruben Flores, 80, pleaded not guilty to a charge that he was an accessory after murder.

Paul Flores was held without bail, but the judge said he would release his father on bail he could afford, which will be determined at a later hearing in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. The city is 160 miles (258 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

The arrests last week followed significant developments in the case in recent years as new witnesses came forward, investigators monitored Paul Flores’ cellphone and text messages, and searches were conducted at separate homes where Flores, his father, mother and sister live.