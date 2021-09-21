Suspects in Kristin Smart disappearance could face trial

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — When the sheriff of San Luis Obispo County hailed the arrests in April of a father and son in the 25-year-old disappearance of college student Kristin Smart, he said he was confident they had the evidence needed to convict them.

A judge on Wednesday will determine if they have enough evidence to proceed to trial after a 22-day preliminary hearing.

Paul Flores, 44, a former California Polytechnic State University student, is charged with murder and his father, Ruben Flores, 80, is charged as an accessory for allegedly helping to bury her body. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Attorneys for the two men say prosecutors did not present enough evidence during a preliminary hearing to support the criminal charges.

Paul Flores was the last person seen with a very intoxicated Smart on May 25, 1996, as he helped walk her to her dorm after a party off campus, witnesses said. Prosecutors said he killed Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room.

During the preliminary hearing, prosecutors presented evidence from handlers who said their cadaver dogs stopped at Flores' room and alerted to the scent of death near his bed.