Suspected murder weapon shown in mistaken Uber ride killing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An investigator showed jurors the suspected murder weapon Thursday at the trial of a South Carolina man accused of killing a woman who mistook the man's car for her Uber ride.

The bladed multi-tool resembling a double-handled knife was exhibited on the fourth day of trial for Nathaniel Rowland, who faces murder and kidnapping charges in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson.

The University of South Carolina student from Robbinsville, New Jersey, disappeared from Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district one night in March 2019. Her body was later found in remote woods some 65 miles (105 kilometers) from Columbia.

Her body had more than 100 wounds to the face, neck and other parts of the body — a death that turned a national spotlight on ride-hailing safety and led to some changes, including more prominent displays of driver license plates.

Prosecutors have argued that Rowland trapped Josephson in the back seat of his black Chevrolet Impala using the backseat childproof locks. Investigators said they subsequently found the victim’s blood and cellphone in Rowland’s vehicle.