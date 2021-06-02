Suspect sought after woman, 3 children slain in Indiana home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Three children and a woman were found slain Wednesday morning in a Fort Wayne home, and police asked for the public’s help finding a man they called the suspect in the killings.

Police said Cohen Bennet Hancz-Barron, 21, was last seen driving a stolen pickup truck and is “considered armed and dangerous."

The victims' bodies were discovered by police about 10:45 a.m., after authorities received an initial report of an “unknown problem" at the residence, said Fort Wayne Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb.

He called the scene that officers found in the home “gruesome" but did not indicate how the victims were killed.

“When you have murdered children, it’s going to be gruesome," Webb said.

Webb said Hancz-Barron knew the woman and the three children, whom he said were “very young,” but police do not know what his relationship was to the four victims. He said friends and family had identified Hancz-Barron as a suspect in the killings.

Fort Wayne is located about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.