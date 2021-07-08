Suspect in stabbing of rabbi now facing hate crime charges

Noginski, an Israeli citizen with 12 children, was stabbed multiple times in the arm and was released from the hospital the day after the stabbing.

Awad was seen acting suspiciously near the Shaloh House the day before the attack, when he first demanded Noginski's car keys, Hegarty said. In addition, Noginski was wearing a yarmulke and Awad had to walk past a Menorah, suggesting that he targeted Jews, the prosecutor said.

The attack has been condemned by Boston's Jewish community.

Awad’s court-appointed attorney, Stephen Weymouth, requested a competency evaluation. A court clinician told the judge that Awad has been diagnosed as bipolar and has not been taking his medications while in Massachusetts.

“Competency could be an issue,” Weymouth said in court. He also dismissed the idea that the stabbing was a hate crime, and said it was more likely a “crime of opportunity” in an effort to steal a vehicle.

Awad was ordered to undergo further psychiatric evaluation at a state hospital.

A dangerousness hearing scheduled for Thursday was postponed until July 29, after the evaluation.

