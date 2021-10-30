 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Suspect in shooting of Oklahoma deputy found dead

  • Updated
  • 0

PINK, Okla. (AP) — A man suspected of shooting and wounding an Oklahoma deputy sheriff was found dead along with the suspect’s estranged wife, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says.

The body Braedon Chesser, 27, was found Friday afternoon in a heavily wooded area behind his home and the body of Sarah Chesser, 25, was found inside the home between the towns of Pink and Bethel Acres on the outskirts of Oklahoma City, the agency said.

Online court records show Sarah Chesser had filed for divorce from Braedon Chesser on Oct. 5.

Both Chessers had suspected gunshot wounds, OSBI spokeswoman Brooke Arbeitman said Saturday. The bodies were sent to the state medical examiner's office to confirm the causes of death, Arbeitman said.

The bureau says the wounded deputy was responding to a domestic violence call at the home Friday morning when he was shot multiple times.

The deputy, whose name and condition have not been released, remained hospitalized in Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff defends decision to file Cuomo complaint

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News