 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School
AP

Suspect in rapper's slaying arrested at Atlanta airport

  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — A man suspected in the shooting death of a rising Texas rap artist on an Atlanta area interstate was arrested as he was exiting a plane at Atlanta's airport, a Georgia sheriff's office said.

James Edward Thomas was taken into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on suspicion of malice murder and aggravated assault in the March slaying of rapper Corey Detiege, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

He was booked into jail Saturday, according to jail records, which list his age at the time of booking as 34. He was being held without bond. The jail records do not list an attorney for him.

Detiege, who performed under the stage name Chucky Trill, died after the predawn shooting March 5 on Interstate 85, police in suburban Gwinnett County have said previously. Detiege, 33, was from Sugar Land, Texas.

Police at the time did not provide a motive for the slaying.

Chucky Trill released his album “Music for the Soul” in 2018 and had more music in the works, the Houston Chronicle has reported.

People are also reading…

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said it apprehended Thomas with help from the U.S. Marshals Service and Atlanta police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deceptive videos link young athlete deaths to COVID shots

Deceptive videos link young athlete deaths to COVID shots

Misleading anti-vaccine videos co-opt tragic deaths of young athletes to spread misinformation. One mother, Julie West, questioned whether those behind the videos consider painful truths endured by grieving parents. Find her son's real story here.

Watch Now: Related Video

2021’s space exploration highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News