Suspect in Iowa deputy's shooting arrested after manhunt

Upon entering the store's front door, the deputy was met by an armed suspect who was trying to leave. The suspect fired a handgun at the deputy, who was struck by multiple rounds. The wounded deputy was flown to the hospital in Iowa City for treatment.

Donahue allegedly fled in a van at a high speed and was pursued by another deputy before crashing into a bridge under construction on the north edge of Coggon city limits, the sheriff said.

Donahue allegedly fled on foot, and deputies used a search dog to track him north and east of the Coggon area before losing track. Officers from several local, state and federal agencies were assisted by dogs and a state airplane in their search, scouring cornfields and ditches but failing to find him for hours.

Authorities had asked people who live near Coggon to stay inside, lock their doors and vehicles and call police if any of their vehicles are missing.

Casey's spokesperson Katie Petru said no employees were injured during the robbery and shooting. She said the company was assisting authorities “during this ongoing investigation and continued search for the suspect.”