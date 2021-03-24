Suspect in 11 random attacks on men held without bail

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — The suspect in a series of attacks on men in a Boston suburb late last year was ordered held without bail Wednesday, at least until a hearing to determine whether he is a danger to the community.

Clauvens Janvier, 24, faces 24 charges, mostly related to 11 unprovoked assaults in the city of Waltham last November that sent several victims to the hospital with head and facial injuries. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Another hearing was scheduled for April 1.

Janvier, a Waltham resident, was allowed to stay out of view during the remote hearing at the request of his attorney, who cited witness identification issues.

“Based on my preliminary review of the allegations in the case, it is my belief that if Mr. Janvier were to be photographed, that could potentially lead to more suggestive identifications in the case,” Mark Wester said.