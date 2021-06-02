Suspect arrested in slayings of Indiana woman, 3 children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Three children and a woman were found slain Wednesday in a Fort Wayne home, and an acquaintance of the victims was arrested hours later more than 100 miles away, authorities said.

Police say Cohen Hancz-Barron, 21, was arrested in Lafayette Wednesday evening in connection with the killings.

The bodies of the victims, who weren't identified, were found between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday, Fort Wayne Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb said. Webb says the children were very young.

“When you have murdered children, it’s going to be gruesome,” Webb said.

Although Webb says Hancz-Barron knew the woman and the three children, police do not know what his relationship was to the victims.

Before his arrest, Hancz-Barron was described by police as “armed and extremely dangerous,” and possibly driving a black 2010 Ford pickup that had been stolen Wednesday morning. He was taken into custody through a joint effort between FWPD Homicide, Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, Vice and Narcotics Unit, and the Indiana State Police, according to authorities.

Although authorities haven’t identified the victims, a representative of the family released a statement asking for time to process their loss and for privacy.