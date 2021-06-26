Suspect accused of shooting Florida officer arrested

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of shooting a Florida police officer in the head was captured early Saturday on a wooded property just outside of Atlanta that's affiliated with an all-Black, pro-gun organization, police said.

Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace, 29, was found in a treehouse on the 3-acre property during the execution of a search warrant, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters at a news conference.

Wallace was accused of shooting Daytona Beach officer Jason Raynor, 26, after Raynor approached Wallace as he sat in a vehicle Wednesday night. Wallace has been charged with attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

Young said law enforcement searched for 56 hours with little sleep to track down Wallace.

The property where Wallace was found is affiliated with the pro-gun group known as the NFAC, Young said. The organization is known to demonstrate against white supremacy and police violence. Young said the treehouse was fortified with weapons and ammunition.

Wallace was arrested and placed in Raynor's handcuffs, the chief said.