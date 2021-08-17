Susan B. Anthony photo, found in attic, now going to auction

GENEVA, N.Y. (AP) — A rare framed photograph of Susan B. Anthony is being auctioned with a starting price of $5,000.

The 20-by-16-inch (51-by-41-centimeter) photo was found in an concealed attic space in a building in Geneva, New York, after the property was sold in December.

The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported Tuesday that David Whitcomb, an attorney and now owner of the building, has worked with an antiques dealer to bring some 350 items that he discovered in the attic, including the historic photograph of Anthony, to auction.

The photo was taken by Geneva photographer James Ellery Hale in 1905, just months before Anthony's death. It was selected by the Susan B. Anthony Memorial Association as her official photograph. This framed copy is thought to be one of four that exist, according to the auction listing.

A second version of the photograph that is not framed is also being auctioned, as well as several photos of the suffragist Elizabeth Smith Miller and other people.