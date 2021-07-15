Survivors, family in newspaper attack relieved by verdict

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — More than three years after the attack on the Capital Gazette newspaper that left five dead, survivors and family members of victims embraced in relief and applauded the jury for quickly rejecting the gunman's plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.

Outside the courthouse Thursday, Andrea Chamblee described the widespread pain and loss from one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in the U.S.

“It ripples all over — the county, the state and the country,” said Chamblee, whose husband John McNamara was slain. “There are a lot of people who couldn’t be here today, because they have to choke on their own words when they talk about this horrific crime.”

The gunman, Jarrod Ramos, now faces five life terms in prison instead of being sent to a maximum-security mental health facility, where he could potentially have been released one day.

“Today, we thank the jury for their service for listening to the dizzying testimony, for viewing the horrific videos,” Chamblee said, referring to graphic surveillance footage of the rampage.