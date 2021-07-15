Survivor of wreck that killed 8: 'I'm not strong. My God is'

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A girls home director who was driving a van that crashed in Alabama, killing two of her own children, two nephews and four other youths, wept Thursday at a remembrance where she said religious faith has sustained her since the wreck.
Standing before a crowd of hundreds, Candice Gulley, the only person to survive in the van, cried loudly and said each of the young victims was a “blessing to my life.”
“Whether they shared my blood or they didn't, they were my children,” Gulley said in her first public comments about the wreck.
Expressing thanks for support she's received in the weeks since the fiery pileup, Gulley said she did not have the strength to get through the ordeal on her own.
“I'm not strong. My God is,” she said. Again referring to God, Gulley said those who were killed “are worshiping him face-to-face.”
Eight roses sat in vases in the church sanctuary where the public service was held. A program listed the first names of the victims: Bella, Ben, Dana, Haley, Josiah, Makenzie, Nicholas and Tia, and photos of the young people flashed on a screen.
Outside, sheriff’s deputies released eight white doves into the blue sky, and a U.S. flag hung from a fire truck’s ladder.
The van was returning to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch after a week at the beach when it wrecked during a tropical storm last month. Police and other emergency workers who responded to the crash were among the crowd.
Michael Smith, chief executive of the Christian-based Alabama Youth Homes, said “Satan took a swing” when the van became entangled in the massive pileup on June 19 as Claudette blew through the Southeast, but mourners won't lose faith.
“We’re here to celebrate the lives of eight young people that are no longer here with us on Earth,” said Smith, struggling to stay composed at times. “But we know where they are.”
The van was carrying eight children ages 3 to 17 when the crash occurred about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Montgomery on Interstate 65. A Tennessee man and his young daughter died in another vehicle.
Investigators have not said what happened and no charges were filed, but a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board could be released soon.
Gulley had taken the group to the Alabama coast for an annual trip sponsored by the girls ranch, which cares for abused and neglected girls and is located about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northeast of Montgomery.
An online fundraising campaign brought in nearly $550,000 for the boys and girls ranches in the state after the wreck.
